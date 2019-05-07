An inspirational story: How one local mom survived a stroke while pregnant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- May is National Stroke Awareness Month! Amy MaCardy was seven months pregnant and in California, traveling for work, when she started to feel sick, couldn't think straight and was having trouble seeing out of her right eye. She immediately called home to her husband and he quickly determined that she needed to get to a hospital. She wasn't making sense and could'`t even figure out how to dial 911. She had to go down to the front desk so that they could call an ambulance for her.