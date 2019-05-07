Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

‘Animal adventure awaits:’ Celebrate Mother’s Day at Safari Lake Geneva

Posted 9:09 am, May 7, 2019, by , Updated at 10:11AM, May 7, 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Celebrate Mother's Day with a trip on the wild side. Jungle Jay from Safari Lake Geneva joins FOX6 WakeUp with some baby emu chicks.

About Safari Lake Geneva (website)

Nestled against a backdrop of over 800 acres of pristine wildlife habitat just a short five miles from downtown Lake Geneva lies an animal adventure unlike any other in Wisconsin. This is Safari Lake Geneva, a unique conservation-focused ranch for a variety of species living in virtually free-range conditions. Book a seat on a guided expedition into our unique sanctuary or have our environmental education team bring a bit of the wild to you. Your animal adventure awaits…

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.