Charged and on the run: Victor Cintron accused in fatal shooting of Jose Rodriguez

MILWAUKEE — Victor Cintron is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 22-year-old Jose Rodriguez. Rodriguez and his girlfriend, Lexi Rivera, were fired upon while in a vehicle near 27th and Hayes on Friday, May 3. Authorities say Cintron is the man who pulled the trigger.

Cintron, 23, remains on the run at this time. He now faces the following criminal charges:

First degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt first degree intentional homicide, use of a dangerous weapon

According to the criminal complaint. officers were dispatched to the area near 27th and Hayes on Milwaukee’s south side just before 3 p.m. on May 3. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a white car riddled with bullets. The driver of the car, Jose Rodriguez, had a faint pulse. Officers initiated life-saving efforts, but Rodriguez was declared deceased on the scene.

Investigators found 21 spent 9mm casings at the crime scene. They determined all of these casings were fired from the same weapon. Also, three other occupied vehicles in the area of the crime scene were struck by gunfire.

The person in the passenger seat of the white car told officers Cintron was the man who pulled up alongside them — and fired shots into the car. That person is Lexi Rivera — and she spoke with FOX6 News. The complaint indicates Rivera “had been cut by shattered glass from the car windows. Rivera told officers she has known Cintron since 2015 — and “they have a child in common.” Rivera indicated since she and Cintron separated, “the defendant has engaged in a series of physically assaultive, abusive, and threatening behaviors” directed at her.

When Rivera described to officers what happened that Friday afternoon, she said Rodriguez shielded her from the gunfire — and she “could hear the rounds striking the white car.”

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office indicated Rodriguez had been shot eight times. They ruled the death a homicide.

The complaint notes that on Sept. 29, 2017, the Wisconsin Department of Justice issued a permit to Cintron “to carry a dangerous weapon concealed on his person.

Cintron remains on the run at this time — and an arrest warrant has been issued for him. If you have information that could help investigators locate him, you are urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department.