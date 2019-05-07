Charles Barkley backs the Bucks: ‘They’re going to win it all’

MILWAUKEE — Following another Milwaukee Bucks win in the NBA Playoffs Monday night, May 6, Charles Barkley says they’re going all the way.

“The Milwaukee Bucks are going to win the world championship,” Barkley said o TNT’s Inside the NBA postgame show Monday.

With confidence, Barkley repeated his statement that the Bucks will win the NBA Finals, making an epic clip on Twitter that’s now gone viral.

"The @Bucks are going to win the world championship." Sir Charles has spoken. 🏆👀 pic.twitter.com/R8hXQN9nYJ — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 7, 2019

Milwaukee has won four straight road playoff games. … Marcus Smart, who has been out since tearing a muscle in his side during the second-to-last game of the regular season, played 15 minutes and scored three points, making 1 of 7 attempts from 3-point range. … It was Antetokounmpo’s eighth career 30-point playoff game, tying Marques Johnson for second in franchise history.

Milwaukee holds a 3-1 advantage over the Celtics. Game 5 will take place at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, May 8.