Developing: Firefighters called out to Farwell and Curtis on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were called out to the area near Farwell and Curtis on Milwaukee’s east side for a fire Tuesday night, May 7.
Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed there were no reports of injuries as firefighters worked the scene.
In 2013, FOX6 covered a story at the home that caught fire Tuesday -- when a 71-year-old woman was attacked. The victim's daughter said her mother ran a thrift shop and some sort of street ministry out of her home -- selling what she could, but giving most of it away. In May 2013, she was attacked outside her home -- left to die in a gutter. A long-time friend came to her rescue.
On Tuesday night, firefighters were keeping FOX6 News a good distance from the house, and Farwell was closed in both directions.
Video from @brewcitypaul on Twitter showed smoke billowing from the home. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was inside when the fire broke out.
