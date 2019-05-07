Developing: Firefighters called out to Farwell and Curtis on Milwaukee’s east side

MILWAUKEE — Firefighters were called out to the area near Farwell and Curtis on Milwaukee’s east side for a fire Tuesday night, May 7.

Few details were immediately available, but police confirmed there were no reports of injuries as firefighters worked the scene.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In 2013, FOX6 covered a story at the home that caught fire Tuesday -- when a 71-year-old woman was attacked. The victim's daughter said her mother ran a thrift shop and some sort of street ministry out of her home -- selling what she could, but giving most of it away. In May 2013, she was attacked outside her home -- left to die in a gutter. A long-time friend came to her rescue.

On Tuesday night, firefighters were keeping FOX6 News a good distance from the house, and Farwell was closed in both directions.

This is insane. Going in thru the roof with saws pic.twitter.com/DFXDrrdLRV — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 8, 2019

True Heroes right here pic.twitter.com/hnTYmgYcEA — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 8, 2019

Massive house fire on Farwell/Curtis pic.twitter.com/6U9kCrGRRK — Paul Henning (@brewcitypaul) May 8, 2019

Video from @brewcitypaul on Twitter showed smoke billowing from the home. It wasn't immediately clear whether anyone was inside when the fire broke out.

PHOTO GALLERY