MILWAUKEE -- It's a different take on the infamous Ted Bundy case. Gino recently hit the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival for the premiere of "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile."
Gino hits red carpet at Tribeca Film Festival for premiere of ‘Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile’
-
Ted Bundy’s deadly charm still polarizes, 40 years later
-
Here’s everything coming and going on Netflix in May
-
2020 Democrats flock to trendy SXSW festival in Texas
-
Gino talks with Nick Jonas about the new animated film ‘Ugly Dolls’
-
Gino talks with Ellie Fanning about the new movie ‘Teen Spirit’
-
-
Gino has a first look at ‘Fighting with My Family’
-
Gino talks with the director of ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet’
-
Here are the movies and shows coming to Disney+
-
Steven Spielberg’s push against Netflix at the Oscars hits a nerve
-
Drone drops flyers containing swastikas, hate speech on college campus
-
-
‘Hispanic films, cultural food and beverages:’ CineLatino Film Festival returns this weekend
-
CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival to offer Hispanic films, cultural food this April
-
‘Tremendous festival:’ Marcus CineLatino Milwaukee Film Festival returns April 10-14