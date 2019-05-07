Illinois man charged in death of his mother, 70-year-old Oconomowoc woman

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. — A 46-year-old Illinois man is now charged in connection with the death of his mother, 70-year-old Sharon Stoner of Oconomowoc. The accused is Kent Stoner.

According to a Facebook post by the Winnebago County Sheriff in Illinois, deputies were dispatched to a home on Northway Park Road in Machesney Park, Illinois on Monday morning, May 6. When they arrived, deputies found Sharon Stoner unresponsive. She as pronounced deceased on the scene.

Kent Stoner was interviewed by investigators — and the case was reviewed by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office. Charges were authorized and a warrant was obtained for the suspect who was in the Winnebago County Jail.

Stoner faces a charge of first degree murder in Illinois court.