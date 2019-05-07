× Kentucky father faces murder charges, accused of killing 1-month-old son after losing video game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Bail was set at $1 million for a Kentucky man accused of killing his 1-month-old son after losing a video game.

Anthony Trice, 26, was arraigned Monday, May 6 on murder and criminal abuse charges.

Investigators said Trice punched the baby in the head before dropping him on the ground Friday night, May 3.

He later called 911.

The baby died at a hospital on Sunday, May 5.