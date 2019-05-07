× Man arrested after witness reported him loading handgun outside Waukesha County facility

WAUKESHA — A man was arrested Tuesday, May 7 after a witness called 911 to report the man loaded a handgun in a vehicle parked at the Waukesha County Health and Human Services Center.

It happened shortly before noon in the visitor parking lot at the facility near Riverview Avenue and Buena Vista Avenue.

Officials with the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department said deputies arrived within minutes, and located the man near his vehicle. He was taken into custody without incident.

The Waukesha County Health and Human Services Center was placed on lockdown to ensure the safety of staff and visitors until the situation was resolved shortly before 2 p.m.

Sheriff’s officials said during the investigation, a grenade was located in the trunk of the man’s vehicle. As a precautionary measure, the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal unit was requested and determined the grenade inert. It was disposed of.

Officials noted as of Tuesday evening there was no information to lead investigators to believe the man was intending to commit an act of violence at the center. The investigation was ongoing.