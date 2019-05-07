Marquette signs new 5-year contract with men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski

HARTFORD, CONNECTICUT - MARCH 21: Head coach Steve Wojciechowski of the Marquette Golden Eagles walk off the court at halftime in the first round game of the 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against the Murray State Racers at XL Center on March 21, 2019 in Hartford, Connecticut. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University signed a new five-year contract with head men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski through the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl announced on Tuesday, May 7.

In five seasons, Wojciechowski has led the Golden Eagles to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2017 and 2019) and a trip to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals in 2018. MU has posted a trio of 20-win seasons during his tenure and he owns an overall record of 97-69.

The Golden Eagles finished 24-10 in 2018-19 and claimed second in the BIG EAST Conference.  Only two teams (Villanova – two national title seasons – and Xavier) have won more league games over the course of the last three seasons.  In over 100 years of basketball at Marquette, a total of 13 teams have claimed more than 24 victories in a single campaign, including just six since the national title squad in 1977.

Wojciechowski was named the program’s 17th head coach on April 1, 2014 and originally signed a six-year deal with the University.  In December 2015, Marquette announced an extension through the 2021-22 season.

The financial details of the contract extension will not be disclosed by the university.

