Marquette signs new 5-year contract with men's basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski

MILWAUKEE — Marquette University signed a new five-year contract with head men’s basketball coach Steve Wojciechowski through the conclusion of the 2023-24 campaign, Vice President & Director of Athletics Bill Scholl announced on Tuesday, May 7.

In five seasons, Wojciechowski has led the Golden Eagles to a pair of NCAA tournament appearances (2017 and 2019) and a trip to the National Invitation Tournament quarterfinals in 2018. MU has posted a trio of 20-win seasons during his tenure and he owns an overall record of 97-69.

The Golden Eagles finished 24-10 in 2018-19 and claimed second in the BIG EAST Conference. Only two teams (Villanova – two national title seasons – and Xavier) have won more league games over the course of the last three seasons. In over 100 years of basketball at Marquette, a total of 13 teams have claimed more than 24 victories in a single campaign, including just six since the national title squad in 1977.

Wojciechowski was named the program’s 17th head coach on April 1, 2014 and originally signed a six-year deal with the University. In December 2015, Marquette announced an extension through the 2021-22 season.

The financial details of the contract extension will not be disclosed by the university.