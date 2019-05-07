Milwaukee Bucks’ playoff run spikes ticket sales, prices

MILWAUKEE — With a chance to clinch the series against the Boston Celtics, excitement around the Milwaukee Bucks is rising — and so are ticket prices.

“Prices can go as high as $750 for a lower level between the baskets,” said John Lamoreaux, president of Ticket King.

Even standing room only tickets that just went on sale Tuesday, are reaching unheard of prices.

“We’ve never seen that. A standing room ticket for $150. That’s unprecedented for a Bucks game even back in the day of Michael Jordan,” said Lamoreaux.

It’s a boost in business Ticket King hasn’t seen in a long time.

“It’s an unexpected shot in the arm from a revenue standpoint,” said Lamoreaux.

This is just the start. Thing will only get more exciting and more expensive if the Bucks keep advancing.

“The atmosphere is going to be incredible as we’ve seen throughout this,” said Dustin Godsey, Bucks chief marketing officer.

The Bucks release standing room only tickets the week of every home game — giving last-minute buyers another option. As everyone hopes many more home games are to come.

“We’ve got a lot of bells and whistles planned and in the planning stages for next round,” Godsey said.

