MILWAUKEE -- This Mother's Day -- get cooking in the kitchen! Registered dietitian Kerry Clifford with Fresh Thyme Farmers Market joins Real Milwaukee with a dish that is sure to delight.

1. First, Check the Pantry and Go Shopping!

You will need some cooking spray, flour, quick oats, sugar, baking powder, sea salt, cinnamon, baking soda, buttermilk, eggs, butter, bananas, blueberries, Icelandic yogurt, sliced strawberries, honey graham bear cookies and some maple syrup!

Vanilla and Cinnamon Icelandic Yogurt: it's a great way to get extra protein and probiotics into your meal, choose a yogurt flavor with 10 grams of sugar or less per serving to promote a healthy diet. There is some natural sugar from lactose in all yogurts.

Blueberries: They`re low in calories, and packed with antioxidants, which protect against aging! They are also full of fiber and possibly great for brain health!

Dark Chocolate Chips: Tasty, but also pack some health benefits, too! Select a chocolate chip with >70% cocoa, may help with memory and blood pressure!

Oats: They're a whole grain, which makes them full of fiber. They`re a great addition to pancakes adding vitamins and minerals and even a little bit of protein.

Recipe: Berry Special Sheet Pan Pancakes

Make 6 Servings

Ingredients

• Non-stick cooking spray

• 2 cups Fresh Thyme unbleached white all-purpose flour

• 1/2 cup quick-cooking oats

• 3 Tbsp. Fresh Thyme organic cane sugar

• 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking powder

• 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme fine sea salt

• 1 tsp. Fresh Thyme ground cinnamon

• 1/2 tsp. Fresh Thyme baking soda

• 2 cups buttermilk

• 2 Fresh Thyme large eggs

• 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter, melted

• 4 medium bananas, divided

• 2 cups fresh blueberries, divided

• Vanilla and Cinnamon Icelandic Yogurt

• 1 cup sliced strawberries

• Fresh Thyme honey graham bear cookies, for garnish

• Fresh Thyme organic maple syrup, optional

• Dark Chocolate Chips, optional

• Ground Flax Seeds, optional

Instructions

1. Coat an 18x13x1-inch baking pan with cooking spray.

2. Preheat oven to 425F. In a large bowl, stir together flour, oats, sugar, baking powder, salt, cinnamon, and baking soda. Set aside.

3. In a medium bowl, whisk together buttermilk, eggs, and melted butter. In a small bowl, peel and mash 2 bananas. Stir into buttermilk mixture.

4. Add buttermilk mixture to flour mixture, stirring just until combined. Pour batter into prepared pan.

5. Peel and slice remaining 2 bananas. Top pancake batter evenly with sliced bananas and 1 cup blueberries. Bake for 25 to 30 minutes or until cooked through and lightly browned. Cut into squares to serve.

6. Serve pancakes topped with yogurt, strawberries, remaining 1 cup blueberries, and, if desired, bear cookies. Drizzle with maple syrup, if desired.