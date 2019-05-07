Police called out to area near Mayfair Collection for vehicle into pond; no injuries

WAUWATOSA — Police on Tuesday night, May 7 were called out to the area near Mayfair Collection, where FOX6’s cameras captured a vehicle that crashed into a pond.

It happened near the TJ Maxx store.

Police said a driver on the Frontage Road near Mayfair Collection failed to negotiate a curve and went into the retention pond.

There were no injuries to the two occupants of the vehicle, including the 17-year-old driver.

