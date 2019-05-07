Racine Zoo to debut Chinese Lantern Festival this fall

RACINE — Bright and beautiful works of art will illuminate the Racine Zoo this fall. The Zoo announced Tuesday, May 7, the 2019 Chinese Lantern Festival will run between Oct. 1 and Dec. 1.

The Racine Zoo is partnering with Zigong Lantern Group for the festival. There will be 25 different elements that will first greet visitors at the main Zoo entrance. The displays will continue through to the south end of the Zoo grounds.

“What a wonderful opportunity for the Racine Zoo to be partnering with the leading lantern makers in the world. Take a stroll around the Racine Zoo and immerse yourself in the incredible works of art,” Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of the Racine Zoo, said. “From tigers, lions, pandas, exotic flora, and a colossal dragon, Racine Zoo will be transformed into a world of illumination. To top it off, an array of food and drink vendors will make the Lantern Festival a truly unforgettable event.”

The festival will run a total of 80 nights between October 1 and December 31. Hours are expected to be 6-9 p.m. weekdays and 6 – 10 p.m. on weeknights. Specific festival dates are to come.

The Racine Zoo will be the first Midwest Zoo for the Zigong Lantern Group’s famous festival.

The Zigong Lantern Group is the largest industry group of its kind engaged in lantern culture innovation, ranking the top one in overseas market.