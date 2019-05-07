Red Cross: ‘Multi-agency resource center’ in the works for residents displaced by 2-alarm fire

MILWAUKEE –Final planning is underway for a multi-agency resource center (MARC) to assist the dozens of residents displaced by a 2-alarm fire at a Milwaukee apartment complex. It happened near 46th and Hampton on Sunday morning, May 5.

The resource center will be held from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 8 at The Salvation Army Citadel and Community Center — located at 4129 W. Villard Avenue. It will feature a one-stop shop for information, resources and guidance for residents who are beginning their recovery from this fire.

Numerous agencies are expected at the event and include, so far: the American Red Cross, The Salvation Army, the City of Milwaukee Department of Neighborhood Services, and the Milwaukee County Public Health Crisis Mobile Team.

Also, as of Tuesday morning, May 7 a Red Cross shelter remains open for residents in need of food, comfort and a place to stay. The shelter is at Redemption Lutheran Church, 4057 N. Mayfair Road.

The Red Cross says they’ll continue to work with all residents on site and remotely on their recovery plans and to connect them with available resources.