Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin, wife expecting 9th child: ‘God isn’t done with our family yet’

Posted 12:22 pm, May 7, 2019, by

CLEVELAND, OH - JULY 18: U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy (R) (R-WI) along with his wife Rachel Campos-Duffy deliver a speech on the first day of the Republican National Convention on July 18, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. An estimated 50,000 people are expected in Cleveland, including hundreds of protesters and members of the media. The four-day Republican National Convention kicks off on July 18. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

HAYWARD, Wis. — Rep. Sean Duffy of Wisconsin has announced that he and his wife are expecting their ninth child.

In a post late Monday on his official House website, Duffy wrote: “God isn’t done with our family yet! Baby number nine coming to the crew this fall!” He wrote that he and his wife aren’t crazy, just full of hope for America’s future.

Duffy is a Republican who has represented the 7th District in northwestern and central Wisconsin since 2011. It’s the largest district in the state and covers all, or part of, 20 counties. He has been one of President Donald Trump’s biggest backers in the state.

Duffy and his wife, Rachel Campos-Duffy, were both reality TV personalities and met through the MTV show “The Real World.”

