Aaron Kimberly pleads not guilty to charges associated with leading police on pursuit

KENOSHA — Aaron Kimberly of Kansasville pleaded not guilty on Wednesday, May 8 to charges associated with leading police on a pursuit through Racine and Kenosha counties.

Kimberly faces the following charges, filed April 29:

Tampering/failure to install ignition interlock device in violation of court order (repeater)

Operating while revoked — revocation due to alcohol/controlled substance/refusal (repeater)

Vehicle operator flee/elude officer (repeater)

Misdemeanor bail jumping (repeater) — three counts

A Kenosha County deputy attempted to pull over Kimberly, 41, on Saturday night, April 27 — for driving on a suspended license. But officials said Kimberly took off, heading north on Sheridan Drive and into Racine County, where Mount Pleasant police were waiting.

“The defendant drove over both sets of spikes, blew out his tires and lost control of his vehicle, but kept on going forward,” said Attorney Thomas Binger of Kenosha County.

Kimberly made it six miles before prosecutors said he rammed his van into a Mount Pleasant police squad. Police said when Kimberly tried to drive away, multiple Mount Pleasant officers rammed their squads into Kimberly’s vehicle, pinning it against a retaining wall so they could place Kimberly under arrest.