Caught on camera: Menomonee Falls police seek help to identify theft suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred at the Target located on Shady Lane. It happened on March 24 and again on April 24.

According to police, two unknown suspects scanned various items at the self-checkout and made a mock purchase using a declined credit card. The subjects then exited the store without attempting to provide payment.

The subjects conducted a theft on March 24 and returned to the store on April 24, where a similar theft was committed. Both suspects left the store in an grey, older model four-door vehicle — unknown make, model or registration.

Taken in the theft were miscellaneous personal hygiene products, consumables, and children’s clothing.

Please contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department if you have any information regarding these subjects. To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.