Children's Hospital of Wisconsin opens appointments for measles vaccinations

MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced on Wednesday, May 8 that it has opened appointments for measles vaccination at 23 of its primary care locations. Whether a child currently has a Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin primary care doctor or not, families can go online to chw.org/measles to schedule an appointment to receive the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella).

A news release indicates the clinics will provide the vaccine based on a child’s vaccination history in the Wisconsin Immunization Record.

Families can check their child’s immunization record by going to chw.org/measles and following the link to the Wisconsin Immunization Record. If a child’s record includes a “Recommended Now” result for MMR, an appointment can be made online at a location convenient for the family.

Smriti Khare, MD, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Primary Care issued the following statement: