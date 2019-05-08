Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin opens appointments for measles vaccinations
MILWAUKEE — Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin announced on Wednesday, May 8 that it has opened appointments for measles vaccination at 23 of its primary care locations. Whether a child currently has a Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin primary care doctor or not, families can go online to chw.org/measles to schedule an appointment to receive the MMR vaccine (measles, mumps and rubella).
A news release indicates the clinics will provide the vaccine based on a child’s vaccination history in the Wisconsin Immunization Record.
Families can check their child’s immunization record by going to chw.org/measles and following the link to the Wisconsin Immunization Record. If a child’s record includes a “Recommended Now” result for MMR, an appointment can be made online at a location convenient for the family.
Smriti Khare, MD, president of Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin Primary Care issued the following statement:
“We want to keep kids healthy and out of the hospital, so we established these clinic appointments to make it as easy as possible for families to start or complete the measles vaccination process. Measles was essentially eliminated in America, but we are now seeing cases across the country, including in neighboring states like Illinois and Michigan. We know that the vaccine will prevent the disease and we want to make it as easy as possible to get the vaccination.”