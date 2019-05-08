MILWAUKEE -- Crippling college debt. Families in a pinch. Contact 6 helps you avoid costly college mistakes, Sunday on FOX6 News at 10.
Contact 6 helps you avoid costly college mistakes
-
Virtual kidnapping cases in California prompt renewed scam warnings
-
A Louisiana student said she applied to the ‘wrong’ SLCC, but people in Salt Lake City are trying to convince her it was fate
-
Tollway troubles: Tips to avoid Illinois Tollway violations
-
Caught on camera: Police seek gas theft suspect who struck 3 times in 3 days
-
‘Want this water to go somewhere else:’ Contact 6 helps Oak Creek homeowner resolve severe flooding issues
-
-
‘I was at my wits’ end:’ Parking ticket error leads to surprise collections bill for Sheboygan man
-
If you haven’t filed your taxes yet, here are some last-minute tips
-
‘He’s shady:’ Ringleader in college admissions scandal irritated others
-
‘It has a big impact on your credit score:’ Avoid debt and common credit card mistakes
-
‘I called FOX6 — bam! I got action:’ Contact 6 helps man resolve internet refund issue
-
-
Recognize him? Racine police seek suspect who stole puppy from Petland
-
DATCP reminds dog owners and parents to help prevent dog bites
-
Measles quarantine issued at two California universities