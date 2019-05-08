Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Driver arrested for OWI after traveling through 2 yards, striking house in Sheboygan County

Posted 6:39 pm, May 8, 2019, by

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A driver was arrested for OWI after crashing into a house in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County Wednesday, May 8.

It happened on County Road F near Highway 57.

Deputies responded following a 911 call, and found the vehicle stuck in the house. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation revealed the driver was headed westbound on County Road F and left the roadway — driving through two yards before striking the house.

He was arrested for OWI.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.