Driver arrested for OWI after traveling through 2 yards, striking house in Sheboygan County

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A driver was arrested for OWI after crashing into a house in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County Wednesday, May 8.

It happened on County Road F near Highway 57.

Deputies responded following a 911 call, and found the vehicle stuck in the house. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation revealed the driver was headed westbound on County Road F and left the roadway — driving through two yards before striking the house.

He was arrested for OWI.