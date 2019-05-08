Driver arrested for OWI after traveling through 2 yards, striking house in Sheboygan County
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY — A driver was arrested for OWI after crashing into a house in the Town of Lyndon in Sheboygan County Wednesday, May 8.
It happened on County Road F near Highway 57.
Deputies responded following a 911 call, and found the vehicle stuck in the house. The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
An investigation revealed the driver was headed westbound on County Road F and left the roadway — driving through two yards before striking the house.
He was arrested for OWI.
43.646508 -87.946826