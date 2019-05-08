Feeling fun, funky, free: Some wild fashion trends and where you can find them for less

Live: Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony
MILWAUKEE -- Spring style is going retro and a little bit wild. Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with a look at some of the trendiest styles and of course where you can find them for less.

