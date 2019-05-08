× Former Milwaukee Alderman Willie Wade charged with wire fraud

MILWAUKEE — The United States Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of Wisconsin announced Wednesday, May 8, that former Milwaukee Alderman Willie Wade has been charged with three counts of wire fraud.

According to the indictment, Wade is accused of accepting a $30,000 bribe from someone claiming he was working with a current, unnamed Milwaukee alderman, in exchange for their vote in favor of approving a downtown strip club.

The alderman, according to the indictment, was not aware of Wade’s representations and never offered or agreed to accept any bribe.

If convicted, Wade faces a maximum of 20 years in prison, $250,000 fine, and three years of supervised release on each count.

Wade represented the 7th District on the city’s north side. He resigned from the Milwaukee Common Council in Feb. 2016.