Heroes honored at 2019 Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony

MILWAUKEE — Brave men and women were honored at the Greater Milwaukee Law Enforcement Memorial ceremony in downtown Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 8.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County Law Enforcement Executives Association (MCLEEA), hosted the event in downtown Milwaukee.

Mounted Units, K9 Units, Honor Guards and squads of our regional law enforcement agencies attended the event.

