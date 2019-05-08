Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

Milwaukee Bucks beat Boston Celtics 116-91 in Game 5 to advance to East final

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Boston Celtics -- Game 5 (Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MAY 08: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks goes up for a dunk against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum on May 08, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The Bucks defeated the Celtics 116-91.

MILWAUKEE — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, and the Milwaukee Bucks routed the Boston Celtics 116-91 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference final.

The top-seeded Bucks placed seven players in double figures in their fourth straight win after dropping the series opener. Khris Middleton had 19 points and eight rebounds, and Eric Bledsoe finished with 18 points.

Next up for the Bucks is the winner of the Philadelphia-Toronto series. The Raptors are up 3-2 heading into Game 6 on Thursday night.

It’s the first Eastern Conference final for Milwaukee since 2001.

Kyrie Irving scored 15 points for Boston, which shot 31.2 percent from the field. Jayson Tatum and Marcus Morris each had 14.

