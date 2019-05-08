LIVE: Officials offer update on investigation into explosion at silicone plant in Waukegan
Milwaukee police need help to ID suspect wanted for attempted abduction

Posted 1:57 pm, May 8, 2019, by , Updated at 02:37PM, May 8, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department needs the public’s help in identifying the suspect wanted for an attempted abduction that occurred on W. Fond du Lac Ave. just north of Mill Rd. on Sunday, May 5.

Officials say the suspect approached the victim shortly after 11 a.m., put his hands over her mouth and attempted to pull her into his vehicle. The victim was able to get away from the suspect and contact police.

The suspect is described as a male, African-American, 20-30 years of age, 5’6″ tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair. He was last seen driving a white 2002  Hyundai Sonata with Wisconsin license plates ADJ-6513.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360.

