Milwaukee’s Walk to Cure Arthritis will be held Saturday, May 11 at Veterans Park

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know more than a million people in Wisconsin live with arthritis? Next weekend, people in our area are coming together to help cure the life-altering disease.

May is Arthritis Awareness month. Milwaukee's Walk to Cure Arthritis is coming up Saturday, May 11 at Veterans Park. People are walking to celebrate those living and fighting arthritis, as well as raise money for innovative research, resources and a cure.

About Walk to Cure Arthritis (website)