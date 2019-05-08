Milwaukee’s Walk to Cure Arthritis will be held Saturday, May 11 at Veterans Park

MILWAUKEE -- Did you know more than a million people in Wisconsin live with arthritis? Next weekend, people in our area are coming together to help cure the life-altering disease.
May is Arthritis Awareness month. Milwaukee's Walk to Cure Arthritis is coming up Saturday, May 11 at Veterans Park. People are walking to celebrate those living and fighting arthritis, as well as raise money for innovative research, resources and a cure.
About Walk to Cure Arthritis (website)
Arthritis is tough, but we are even tougher – especially when we all come together for the largest arthritis gathering in the world!
The Arthritis Foundation’s Walk to Cure Arthritis is where we become ONE, rising up to fight this life-altering disease even harder. Where we join hand in hand to celebrate arthritis warriors and raise crucial funds for innovative research, resources and a cure.
One in every four Americans has arthritis, making it the nation’s leading cause of disability. Two-thirds of those affected are under age 65, including 300,000 children. Arthritis is painful, debilitating and diminishes quality of life. But every day we’re making more headway through scientific discoveries that bring us closer to a cure.
Whether you’re an arthritis warrior yourself or care about someone who is, sign up and WALK to CURE Arthritis.
All participants who raise $100 or more will receive a 2019 Walk to Cure Arthritis t-shirt.