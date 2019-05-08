‘Pinky’ the rare Louisiana dolphin is said to be mom to a pink baby dolphin

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CALCASIEU, La. -- In the Calcasieu River ship channel in Louisiana there lives a pink dolphin known as “Pinky.” Over the years she’s become famous for her beautiful pink skin color.

“Pinky The Dolphin” had been seen mating frequently. Does this mean she could be a mom? Many fisherman in the area say they’ve seen her swimming with dolphin babies, but they aren’t sure if they are Pinky’s babies or not.

“I’ve noticed, she’s very sexually active,” Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service said.

There have also been reports that some have seen more than one pink dolphin swimming, but Rue said he has not witnessed that.

WGNO’s Kenny Lopez did a story on “Pinky the Dolphin” back in 2015.

Captain Erik Rue of Calcasieu Charter Service first spotted the mysterious pink dolphin they affectionately call, "Pinky" back in 2007 while out on his boat.

Rue said, years ago the baby pink dolphin would always swim near her mother. Now, a decade later, "Pinky" swims on her own and sometimes with a pod of other dolphins. Ever sine the day he first saw the mysterious dolphin, he's always been fascinated. He believes that "Pinky" is one of the world's only dolphins with the color pigmentation. Over the years, Rue said he's seen "Pinky" hundreds of times.

Then WGNO did a story again when the very rare pink dolphin was spotted again and possibly pregnant!

Now ABC affiliate KATC is reporting that Pinky the Dolphin has been seen swimming with another pink dolphin in the Calcasieu ship channel. Spectators believe that this could be Pinky's calf.