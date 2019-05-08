× Police: 1 in custody following police pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle

WEST ALLIS — One person was taken into custody early Wednesday morning, May 8 following a police pursuit and crash involving a stolen vehicle in West Allis.

It began around 12:30 a.m. near 56th and Greenfield after officers attempted to stop a black unregistered Toyota Camry. According to police, the vehicle fled southbound on 55th Street and struck a parked vehicle near Lapham Street.

The driver, a 23-year-old man, fled on foot and was later located in the area of 54th Street near Greenfield Avenue and taken into custody.

The registered owner of the Toyota Camry reported being robbed in Milwaukee of her vehicle and keys, and then burglarized at her residence.

Further investigation continues in this incident.