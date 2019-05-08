Police: ‘Felony Lane Gang’ hit Janesville, Delavan, Madison, Brookfield; believed to be in Milwaukee/Racine

BROOKFIELD — Janesville police said in a Wisconsin Department of Justice alert issued Wednesday, May 8 the “Felony Lane Gang” may be in the Greater Milwaukee/Racine area.

The “Felony Lane Gang” was described by the FBI as a group of organized burglary and identity theft rings originating in South Florida and operating in multiple jurisdictions throughout the U.S.

According to Janesville police, the “Felony Lane Gang” was in Janesville on May 2, where a window on a woman’s vehicle was smashed and her purse was stolen outside an athletic club.

Police said the suspects ended up in Delavan, where they attempted to cash a check in a drive-thru. According to police, an alert bank teller delayed the transaction, and the “Felony Lane Gang” members drove away. The victim’s ID was confiscated at the credit union.

The alert on Wednesday said new information suggested the same individuals were in the Brookfield area on Tuesday afternoon, May 7, cashing stolen checks. They were in a dark Nissan Altima with stolen Wisconsin license plates: ACY8467.

Police said other law enforcement sources indicated the group was in Madison around the date of the Janesville incident, and were believed to be in the Greater Milwaukee/Racine area as of Tuesday/Wednesday. They noted similar activity was reported in the Fox Valley.

Below is an FBI flyer regarding the “Felony Lane Gang:”