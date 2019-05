MUSKEGO — The Muskego Police Department is seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a burglary and theft that happened Monday night, May 9.

According to police, the suspect forced entry into Paradise Pools using a crowbar. The suspect then used the crowbar to force entry to a register and removed cash.

If you have any information you are urged to call the City of Muskego Police Department police at 262-679-4130.