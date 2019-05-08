Video shows ‘chaotic’ scene after officer-involved shooting during search for murder suspect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- FOX6 News on Wednesday, May 8 obtained surveillance video showing the moments after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead and another under arrest. It happened Tuesday morning, May 7 near 7th and Mitchell as police searched for Victor Cintron, Jr., wanted in connection with a homicide that happened Friday, May 3 near 27th and Hayes.

Police said while conducting surveillance in the area, three plain-clothes officers in a vehicle were approached by two men -- one wearing a mask and carrying a gun. Fearing for their safety, officers shot and killed the man wearing the mask.

"Approached by a subject who was concealing his identity, who approached that vehicle in a very quick fashion, in a very violent manner, displaying a firearm," said Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales.

Surveillance video captured just before 10:30 a.m. revealed a swarm of first responders called out to the deadly shooting.

"Chaotic. That's the only word I can come up with is chaotic," said Thomas, neighbor.

Police said a 29-year-old man was killed. FOX6's cameras were rolling as the second suspect was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

"We're still interviewing the second person involved," said Chief Morales.

Officers were hoping to find Victor Cintron, 23, wanted in connection with a fatal shooting near 27th and Hayes Friday, May 3 that killed Jose Rodriguez, 22. Prosecutors said 21 shots were fired, and Rodriguez was shot eight times. Lexi Rivera, the girlfriend of Rodriguez, said he threw his body over her to protect her. She said Cintron, an ex, had been abusive and threatening, so much so she pressed charges in April and was granted a restraining order. The murder sparked great emotion in the community.

"We are paying attention to what is going on over there as well, to see if there are any incidents any type of disturbance or retaliation, but that is what we have right now," said Chief Morales.

There were three Milwaukee police officers involved in the officer-involved shooting incident -- one a 40-year-old man who is a 20-year veteran of the department -- and assigned to the Special Investigations Division. The second officer was a 36-year-old man with 12 years on the force. The third officer, who apprehended the second suspect, was a 51-year-old man with 27 years on the department. No officers were hurt in this incident.

Police said it wasn't immediately clear whether the two men involved in the officer-involved shooting incident had any connection to Cintron -- who remained at large as of Wednesday.