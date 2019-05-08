× There have been 15 school shootings in the US so far this year

Nineteen weeks into 2019, there have already been 15 school shootings in the US in which someone was hurt or killed.

They have occurred across the country, from Georgia to California, at elementary, middle and high schools and on college and university campuses.

Since there is no single definition for what qualifies as a school shooting, CNN set the following parameters:

The shooting must involve at least one person being shot (not including the shooter).

The shooting must occur on school property, which includes but is not limited to, buildings, athletic fields, parking lots, stadiums and buses.

We included accidental discharge of a firearm as long as the first two parameters are met, except in instances where the sole shooter is law enforcement or a security officer.

We included injuries sustained from BB guns, since the Consumer Product Safety Commission has identified them as potentially lethal.

May 7: Savannah, Georgia

One Savannah State University student was shot in a campus residential facility and transported to the hospital. School officials did not release any information about the victim’s condition.

May 7: Highlands Ranch, Colorado

One student died and eight others were injured in a shooting at the STEM School Highlands Ranch. Two suspects, a male student and a female student, have been taken into custody.

May 4: Eugene, Oregon

A 21-year-old man died from a gunshot wound after being shot outside a fraternity house at the University of Oregon. The victim was not affiliated with the university.

April 30: Charlotte, North Carolina

A man armed with a pistol opened fire on the final day of classes at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, killing two people and wounding four others — three of them critically. The shooter, 22, was a former student.

April 1: Prescott, Arkansas

An 8th-grade student shot another 8th-grade student in the hallway of Prescott High School. The boy who was shot was sent to the hospital. The school district said the shooting appeared to be a premeditated attack.

March 27: Holmes, Mississippi

A 10-year-old student riding the bus home from Holmes County Elementary School was injured after he was struck by a bullet in his left hand. It’s unclear where the bullet came from. The fifth-grader said another student on the bus shot him, but the school district said the bus was the target of a drive-by shooting.

March 7: Grambling, Louisiana

A gun accidentally discharged in a Grambling State University dorm, injuring one student.

February 26: Montgomery, Alabama

A 17-year-old student at Robert E. Lee High School was shot in the arm while in the school’s gym. The student’s injury was non-life-threatening. The suspect, whom police have not named, is a minor and likely a fellow student.

February 12: Kansas City, Missouri

A 15-year-old girl was shot outside Central Academy of Excellence during a basketball game. Police said the victim had fought with two shooting suspects, 21 and 18, during the game. The suspects were escorted out of the game and allegedly shot the girl when she left the building a short time later.

February 8: Baltimore, Maryland

A Frederick Douglass High School staff member was seriously injured after a 25-year-old man entered the school and shot him. The shooter is a family member of the victim, police said.

January 31: Humble, Texas

A 16-year-old student was shot at Atascocita High School while trying to buy marijuana from a 17-year-old student. The student who was shot suffered non-life-threatening wounds, and police identified the shooter after he posted about the incident on his Snapchat.

January 31: Memphis, Tennessee

A 14-year-old student at Manassas High School ROTC was sent to the hospital for injuries after he was shot with a pellet gun at school.

January 30: Lithonia, Georgia

A man was injured when he was shot outside Miller Grove High School after school hours. The victim, who is not a student, was running on the school’s track when he saw someone trying to break into his vehicle. When he confronted the person, he was shot once.

January 25: Mobile, Alabama

Two men, ages 17 and 20, got into an altercation outside W.P. Davidson High School that led to the exchange of gunfire. Both were injured. At least one of the men was not a student at the school, the principal said.

January 7: Belmont, California

A 17-year-old high school student was fatally shot outside Central Elementary School. Police said the victim knew his shooter and it was not a random crime.