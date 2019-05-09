Coverage of the Bucks’ run in the NBA Playoffs 🏀

1 in serious condition following 3-vehicle crash near 27th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

Posted 5:30 am, May 9, 2019, by

MILWAUKEE — One person is in serious condition following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night, May 8 near 27th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Three others suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to police, one driver was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle.  The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who was the sole occupant, crossed the median striking two other vehicles.

Three-vehicle crash near 27th and Lisbon

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries.  He was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

A 46-year-old man from one of the vehicles struck suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital.  Two others from the third vehicle, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, involved suffered minor injuries.

Three-vehicle crash near 27th and Lisbon

Three-vehicle crash near 27th and Lisbon

The case will be reviewed by the DA’s office in the near future.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.