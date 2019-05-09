1 in serious condition following 3-vehicle crash near 27th and Lisbon in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — One person is in serious condition following a three-vehicle crash Wednesday night, May 8 near 27th and Lisbon in Milwaukee. Three others suffered non-life threatening injuries as a result of the crash.

According to police, one driver was traveling too fast for conditions and lost control of the vehicle. The driver, a 30-year-old Milwaukee man, who was the sole occupant, crossed the median striking two other vehicles.

The driver was ejected from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition.

A 46-year-old man from one of the vehicles struck suffered a non-life threatening injury and was taken to a hospital. Two others from the third vehicle, a 33-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, involved suffered minor injuries.

The case will be reviewed by the DA’s office in the near future.