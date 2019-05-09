× Art appraisers soon ending $10K reward offered for safe return of Picasso’s ‘Torero’

MILWAUKEE — DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, LLC announced on Thursday, May 9 that it will be ending the $10,000 reward for the safe return of the Picasso stolen from our firm last year. The Picasso reward will end this Monday, May 13.

The Picasso print, dubbed ‘Torero’ was lifted from DeLind Fine Art Appraisals, where it was on display, in February 2018. It’s one of 30 originally produced by the artist, making it both rare and valuable. The piece is worth an estimated $35,000 to $50,000.

The 1949 print was in the downtown Milwaukee art gallery at the corner of Mason and Jefferson.

The piece is pretty distinguishable. Picasso only did 30 of them and he signed each with a green crayon in the lower right corner.

If you have information that could help authorities locate this piece of art, you are urged contact the FBI and the Milwaukee Police Department.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video