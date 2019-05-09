Banda MS to perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 1

Posted 12:45 pm, May 9, 2019

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - APRIL 25: Banda MS Banda Sinaloense MS de Sergio Lizarraga, including singers Alan Manuel Ramirez Salcido (L) and Oswaldo Silvas Carreon, perform during the 2019 Billboard Latin Music Awards at the Mandalay Bay Events Center on April 25, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — Regional Mexican band BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 1, as part of its “Con todas las fuerzas” tour.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Topping the Mexico and United States regional Mexican charts, Latin Billboard’s recognitions, and sold-out arenas and theaters across North America are synonyms of the BANDA MS legacy. This level of popularity has been reached through hard work, perseverance and world-class professionalism.

BANDA MS’ tour kicks off in Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7 when it will become the first regional Mexican band to perform at that venue.

