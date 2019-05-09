× Banda MS to perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 1

MILWAUKEE — Regional Mexican band BANDA MS DE SERGIO LIZÁRRAGA will perform at Fiserv Forum on Friday, Nov. 1, as part of its “Con todas las fuerzas” tour.

Tickets for the show at Milwaukee’s arena will go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 17, at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com.

Topping the Mexico and United States regional Mexican charts, Latin Billboard’s recognitions, and sold-out arenas and theaters across North America are synonyms of the BANDA MS legacy. This level of popularity has been reached through hard work, perseverance and world-class professionalism.

BANDA MS’ tour kicks off in Madison Square Garden on Sept. 7 when it will become the first regional Mexican band to perform at that venue.