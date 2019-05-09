Delicious dish: Surprise your mom with breakfast in bed this Mother’s Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Looking for a way to celebrate your mom this Mother's Day? Why not surprise her with breakfast in bed. Andy Fosticz from The Cheesecake Factory joins FOX6 WakeUp with a delicious dish.

Lemon Ricotta Pancakes

INGREDIENTS

1-3/4 cups All-Purpose Flour

1 Tbl. Baking Powder

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1-1/2 cups Buttermilk

2 ea. Eggs

1 tsp. Vanilla

2 Tbls. Vegetable Oil

2 cups Fresh Ricotta Cheese

4 Tbls. Granulated Sugar

2 Tbls. Lemon Zest (minced)

2-1/2 tsps. Vegetable Oil

INSTRUCTIONS