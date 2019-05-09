× Downtown Michigan Street Bridge to close until spring 2020 for rehabilitation

MILWAUKEE — Beginning Friday, May 10 after 9 a.m., City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) will close the Michigan Street Vertical Lift Bridge over the Milwaukee River for a long-term rehabilitation project. The bridge is scheduled to reopen in spring of 2020.

According to a news release from the DPW, eastbound traffic will be rerouted to East Wisconsin Avenue from North Plankinton Avenue on the west side of the bridge and westbound traffic will be routed to East Clybourn Street from North Water Street on the east side of the bridge.

The news release says the project will upgrade, and replace as needed, the existing structural, electrical, hydraulic and mechanical components, the bridge house and the roadway approach. New traffic barrier railings will be constructed between the sidewalks and the roadway and the pedestrian railings on the outside of the sidewalks will be replaced with new railings. A solid surface deck will be installed on the lift span for a bicycle friendly surface.

Here’s what to expect with the long-term closure for travelers:

Detour: Eastbound traffic will be re-routed to East Wisconsin Avenue from North Plankinton Avenue on the west side of the bridge and westbound traffic will be routed to East Clybourn Street from North Water Street on the east side of the bridge.

Pedestrian Access: Although no pedestrians will be allowed to travel over the bridge during construction, pedestrians will be able to travel to those properties and businesses that abut the bridge during construction, with the least amount of inconvenience. A detour route will guide pedestrians to the two nearest bridges, Wisconsin Avenue and Clybourn Street bridges.

Riverwalk Access: The Riverwalk at the bridge will be closed to pedestrians for the majority of the project. Other areas of the Riverwalk will remain open.

Boat Access: The Milwaukee River navigation channel will remain open during construction.

Bus Route: Please check ridemcts.com for #57 route details and updates.