Get it while it’s hot! New NBA Playoffs gear available at Bucks Pro Shop

Posted 2:43 pm, May 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:47PM, May 9, 2019

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have what basketball fans want — new NBA Playoffs gear.

The new gear just came into the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum on Thursday morning, May 9. The new t-shirts tout the Eastern Conference Finals appearance and have phrases like, “We Got This.” Bucks officials say they have also re-ordered the Giannis Antetokounmpo “Mean mugging” t-shirt.

“We’re on our third re-order because we can’t keep ’em in stock,” said Michael Belot, Senior Vice President of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Bucks say they also have a couple of NBA Jams shirts featuring Giannis and Khris Middleton on one — and Brook Lopez and Eric Bledsoe on another.

“If you’re from the 90s and a fan of NBA Jam, it’s a little bit of a retro feel,” Belot said.

You can find this new NBA Playoffs gear at the Bucks Pro Shop at Fiserv Forum, at the pop-up store at Bayshore Town Center or online at shop.bucks.com.

