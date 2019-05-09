Hundreds of Milwaukee teachers’ union members participate in budget march

MILWAUKEE — Members of the Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association(MTEA — the teachers’ union) marched to Milwaukee Public Schools on Thursday, May 9.

They’re upset with the budget proposal for the next school year, and are calling for the district to reimplement a salary schedule — something which was removed after Act 10.

They say the schedule gave educators financial incentives to stay and without it other districts are able to poach people.

“Milwaukee Public Schools used to be a destination district. There used to be a wait list to come and teach in Milwaukee Public Schools, to become a substitute teacher in Milwaukee Public Schools, to become a paraprofessional in Milwaukee Public Schools and now the stabilizing factors for our district have been removed,” said MTEA President Amy Mizialko.

FOX6 News reached out to MPS. The district did not wish to comment.

The goal is to have it approved by June.