MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened near 40th and Thurston on Thursday afternoon, May 9.

Officers responded to the scene around 1:45 p.m. Officials say one victim, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a gunshot wound — and has been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the teen was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police are seeking the unknown suspects involved.