MPD: 1 person in custody, suspected of starting fatal fire on Milwaukee’s northwest side

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department tells FOX6 News one person is in custody and suspected of intentionally setting the fire that caused the death of a man at an apartment building on the city’s northwest side on Wednesday, May 8.

The fire broke out in a building near 91st and Hampton Ave. on Wednesday morning. Officials also identified the victim on Thursday as 74-year-old Robert Feldner.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. One of the responding firefighters told FOX6 News on Wednesday that their initial search seemed to indicate it started in the first floor apartment’s kitchen.

Charges against the suspect are expected to be filed in the coming days.

This is a developing story.