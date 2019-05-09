Natty Light searching for intern with ‘party skills’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Natural Light is hiring an intern to put their party skills to work. The beer brand needs someone who is "Natty Qualified," not traditionally qualified. In other words, your GPA and employment history don't matter, but your beer-drinking ability does.

To qualify you need to be at least 21 years old and have a passion for the brewing process. You'll also be expected to share your drinking experiences on social media.

If this sounds like your kind of gig apply online before May 19th.

THE INTERNSHIP

Natural Light Summer Intern

Entry period: May 8th – May 19th

Internship: June 10th – August 2nd

POSITION DESCRIPTION:

Attend various events as an ambassador of the brand

Create viral content across all Natural Light Social Channels

Keep the Brand Manager up to date on all current trends

Guerrilla Marketing. If you have to ask, you can't handle it

Product research (yes, it's what you think it is)

Design some sick swag that gives consumers all the feels

Complete weekly vlog documenting the awesomeness on Twitter/Instagram/Facebook

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE:

21 years of age or older as of May 8, 2019

Be outgoing, but not annoying, there is a fine line

Be able to spell Protractor

Just be cool

HOW TO APPLY

If you're the type of person who made the most of your college years, and are looking to continue that momentum into a successful career apply at: www.NaturalLight.com.