Pennsylvania Capitol Police seek name for pit bull mix puppy, honorary K-9 officer

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Capitol Police K-9 Unit grew by one Tuesday, May 7 as they welcomed a pit bull mix pup as an honorary member of the team.

Capitol Police said in a Facebook post that they adopted the dog eight days after she was found in the area of the finance building on the Capitol Complex.

The pup will learn from her fellow officers, Brix, Artie, Majo, Boss and Falco, but she needs YOUR help — a name.

For the next week, Capitol Police asked the public to drop name suggestions on Facebook.

From there, the bureau will select five and announce the name they choose on May 13.