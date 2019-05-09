Rain garden: Create a garden that will grow with what Mother Nature gives you

MILWAUKEE -- All the rain we've been getting -- put it to good use! Melinda Myers joins Real Milwaukee to teach us how to create a rain garden.
Why Plant a Rain Garden? Managing water on our landscapes helps reduce the risk of sewer backups, basement flooding and storm sewers overflowing. This helps you personally (saving you $ and the mess and hassle of a flooded basement), but it also protects our natural resources including Lake Michigan and other waterways. Rain gardens are one effective and beautiful way to manage water - keeping it where it falls
How to Create a Rain Garden
- Placement of your Rain Garden
- Soil Prep, Tilling the Garden
Selecting the Plants: Pick plants that tolerate wet and dry conditions. You don't want to have to water your rain garden during hot weather.
* For free local resources are available to help you start a Rain Garden, click here.