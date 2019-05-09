They can teach anyone to draw: The method used — and how to sign your kids up for lessons

MILWAUKEE -- Have a child interested in the arts? Or maybe you'd like to introduce your child to them? Don Eisenhauer with Young Rembrandts of Metro Milwaukee joins Real Milwaukee to talk about inspiring young artists and a step-by-step method to drawing.

