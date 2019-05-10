‘100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Before You Die’ is a must-read for Milwaukee residents

MILWAUKEE -- Even if you've lived in Milwaukee your entire life, there's always something new to explore! Our wonderful city was author Jenna Kashou's inspiration for the second edition of her book, 100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Before You Die. Kashou stopped by the Real Milwaukee studios on Friday, May 10 to discuss her writing and give some fun suggestions to Nicole and Rob!

You can find 100 Things To Do In Milwaukee Before You Die on Amazon HERE. Learn more about Kashou's upcoming book signing HERE.

