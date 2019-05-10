2 taken into custody following police pursuit and crash, drugs recovered in vehicle

MILWAUKEE — Two people were taken into custody Thursday, May 9 following a police pursuit and crash in Milwaukee. Drugs were also recovered from the vehicle.

According to police, around 5:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop on a pickup truck — which came back from the DOT as suspended.

As officers walked to the vehicle, the driver sped away at a high rate of speed. A pursuit was initiated.

Officers pursued the vehicle from S. 16th St. to where it ended on I-94 west of Highway 175. The driver then drove into the median and crashed.

Two suspects fled the crash and were taken into custody after a brief foot pursuit.

Drugs were also recovered in the vehicle.

