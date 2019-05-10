69-year-old great-grandma busted with CBD oil at Disney World

ORLANDO — A great-grandma from Hickory, North Carolina, was placed under arrest after a visit to the happiest place on Earth.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office in Florida says Disney World security found CBD oil in Hester Burkhalter’s purse. CBD products are not legal in Florida.

According to the incident report, deputies charged the 69-year-old Burkhalter with possession of hashish and booked her in to jail.

Those charges were later dropped.

Additional details were not immediately available.

