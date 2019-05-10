× Authorities: Teen mauled to death by dogs he often cared for

DIGHTON, Mass. — Authorities say a 14-year-old Massachusetts boy has been mauled to death by dogs that he regularly cared for.

Bristol District Attorney Thomas Quinn III says Ryan Hazel was brought to the Dighton property by his grandmother around 6 p.m. Thursday. She became concerned when he took longer than usual to care for the dogs.

A neighbor went to the property, found the boy’s body and called 911 at about 8 p.m. The homeowner was away.

Quinn at a news conference Friday said there were four dogs running free and seven in kennels. He said the free dogs were Dutch shepherds and Belgian malinois.

Quinn says Ryan, from nearby Rehoboth, had “traumatic injuries to various areas of his body.”

The homeowner is cooperating and the death looks accidental.